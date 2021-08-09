MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in Mobile have another chance to cast absentee ballots ahead of the city election day.

There will be another session of in-person absentee voting on Tuesday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Voters must bring a valid form of identification to cast their ballot.

The city held its first session of in-person absentee voting over the weekend.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 24. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is on Tuesday, August 17.