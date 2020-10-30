MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Mobile was facing a big problem with traffic lights being out, but now they are innovating and doing something they have never done before to get those lights back on.
The city is using a generator to power the traffic lights.
“Knowing that we were going to be facing another curfew if we didn’t try something this is what we’ve done and it looks like it’s going to be successful,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
After some tinkering, the city got the portable generators to work at several major intersections that still do not have power.
On Dauphin Street at the West I-65 Service Road, Mobile Police use 26 officers to direct traffic in that one area, now they only need one.
“The cost to the city or the police department is about $800 an hour just to staff this one intersection so that’s why when Chief Hodge approached about trying to get this one up and running we can release 26 officers that can be assigned to other assignments,” said Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.
The hope is all traffic lights will have power soon.
After two days of restoration efforts, Alabama Power is making progress.
In Mobile, more than 120,000 people have their power back, but that does not help the thousands still in the dark. Alabama Power saying they are working as fast as they can.
“Due to the impact of this storm we do not have an estimated time of restoration,” said Beth Thomas. “The impacts of this storm are very similar to Hurricane Katrina for us in Mobile.”
The city plans to retrofit the signals at some other highly trafficked intersections to make it easier to use generators with traffic lights to help after future storms.
“Where we want to end up is that we don’t want to have to have a bunch of electricians come out. We want to have it where you can plug in the generator, make sure you have some gas and keep on going without having to do as much work as we had to do today,” Stimpson said.
For intersections that will not get a generator, Mobile Police plan to have officers present.
