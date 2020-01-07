MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- FOX10 News is learning a local veterans website was hacked by a group claiming to be from Iran.
For hours Tuesday, if you tried to visit the South Alabama Veterans Council's website, it showed an image of recently killed Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, and the words "hacked by Iranian hacker" by a group referring to itself as "Shield Iran".
According to their Facebook page, South Alabama Veterans Council is a "Coalition of veterans, friends and organizations working to benefit and further the cause of veterans". They host an annual Memorial Day ceremony at the National Cemetery. Their director said a website group was working to solve the problem. After multiple hours of being hacked, the website updated to saying it was in offline mode.
MPD said this is not a case they're working. Local FBI said they have no information to give at this time.
South Alabama Veterans Council not the only site targeted, the Texas Department of Agriculture's website was briefly hacked by the same group and over the weekend, the US Government Publishing Office's website was also defaced.
