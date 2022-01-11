MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile’s public safety director wants to hire a youth violence prevention coordinator to help fight the rising tide of violence in children.

The city has seen a rising number of murders and other violent crimes committed by teenagers.

One of the people charged in last year’s mass shooting at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium was just 17 years old.

The administration’s choice for the job is James Dixon Jr., who has a background in public education and health. Dixon has worked at a Mobile County alternative school, has a master’s degree in public health and currently works for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said Dixon will now work with the school system to develop strategies for reducing violence.

“His primary objective will take, will be one, to look at the programming that we already have in place. How do we improve it and enhance what we currently have in place? And then (he will) come up with new ideas and new strategies to help us to try to drive our youth in a different direction, creating collaborations with the parents (and) make sure that they’re involved and engaged in the process of what we do,” Battiste said.

The City Council will consider the proposed contract at its meeting next week. The $65,000 cost would come from the city’s share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in response to COVID-19.