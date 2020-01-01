MOBILE, Ala. --The Port City welcomed in 2020 with the 12th Annual Moonpie Drop. More than 50,000 people were expected to pour into Downtown Mobile for the event, which continues to attract first-timers.
"We've been to New Orleans, been to Nashville... Come to Mobile to see how it is. See what all the talk is about," said one couple from Birmingham. "If we like it we will be back."
Folks started to trickle into downtown earlier with the masses arriving within the last hour before the Moonpie dropped down the RSA Trustmark Building.
Many people not only ready for a new year -- but a new decade.
"We are so excited. We are ready for 2019 to be bhind us. I think it's going to be so much better, so much better! In every way," said one lady.
Headlining the New Year's Eve Moonpie Over Mobile show was band "Collective Soul." Paula James is a huge fan -- and made arrangements to be here for the special performance.
"I've been chasing them for 15 years -- missed them 3 three times. I wasn't going to miss them this time. I told my boss I need off and here we are," said Paula.
She and her husband Fred expect to watch the show front and center -- knocking off a bucket list item.
"I'm going to be right there -- right there in front of that stage. And I'm not moving... So don't crowd me (laughs)," said Paula.
Following a "Roaring 20s" costume contest at the Riverview Plaza Hotel courtyard -- a 2nd Line parade brought everyone to Bienville Square where the stage was set for 3 hours of live entertainment.
Collective Soul took the stage around 11 o'clock -- playing until the countdown began and the crowds collectively counted down the last seconds of 2019 -- welcoming in 2020 as the Moonpie dropped.
Fireworks followed above the Mobile River.
