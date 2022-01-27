MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile woman accused of killing her boyfriend pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Thursday.

Youlanda Bell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of Demarco Mitchell.

Prosecutors said Bell killed Mitchell during a fight in 2019. Her attorneys argued she did it in self-defense.

Shortly after her arrest, Bell stated that after the Bama/LSU game, she and the victim got into an argument that turned physical. She said he hit her in the face and choked her. She then went to the kitchen to fix him something to eat and that’s when she grabbed the knife. She told him “you’re not going to keep doing this to me...”

Bell was sentenced to spend two years behind bars.