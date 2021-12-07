MOBILE, Ala. ( WALA) -- A 30-year-old Mobile woman was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail charged with assaulting a man Monday night.

Mobile police officers responding to the Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road South shortly after 9 p.m. Monday found a male with bruising and lacerations to his face.

According to a detective, the victim and an unknown female subject got into an argument that turned physical.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The woman, later identified as Darlicia Shanta Johnson, 30, was arrested and jailed on a charge of second-degree assault.

Jail records show a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.