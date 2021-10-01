MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 55-year-old Mobile woman was arrested early Friday morning on a domestic violence charge after police say she dumped a pan of hot grease onto a male victim.
Sandra Hall is charged with second-degree domestic violence and was being held at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Department says it was just after 2 a.m. when officers responded to Marigold Apartments, at 6501 Airport Blvd., after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.
Police say the victim suffered second-degree burns to his body.
