MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Investigators say a woman -- who is accused of killing her husband -- has killed before.
59-year-old Clyretha Broadhead had her bond hearing Thursday morning.
During that hearing, the DA’s office said Broadhead allegedly beat her husband to death in September.
“The state informed the court that the defendant had a prior conviction from 1987 for manslaughter and it's similar circumstances,” said Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood.
In that 80's case Broadhead was convicted of manslaughter. She shot her then boyfriend five times and was sentenced to five years.
In this new case Broadhead was arrested on Wednesday, accused of killing her husband 55-year-old Antonio Grayson in September. Investigators say Broadhead allegedly beat him to death.
“Just like every defendant is presumed innocent, but the state believes at this point that there is probable cause to arrest her for the murder of her husband,” Blackwood said.
According to jail records -- Grayson -- had a long rap sheet of domestic violence arrests and was indicted a few months before his death for allegedly strangling Broadhead to the point where she was almost unconscious. Another court document filed a month before his death -- shows prosecutors planned on trying him as a habitual offender.
“If he did attack my client which I think he might have, he was the architect of his own demise,” said Skip Brutkiewicz, Broadhead’s defense attorney.
The DA’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but at this point they are not buying the self-defense claim.
“In cases of clear self-defense there wouldn't be a charge because defending oneself isn't a crime,” Blackwood said.
“Maybe she doesn't have good discretion in picking boyfriends or lovers or husbands, but that doesn't give anyone the right to beat up on a woman,” Brutkiewicz said.
Broadhead was given a $200,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is set for next week.
