MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A woman accused of smashing a police car window during a protest last month now faces federal charges.
Federal prosecutors in Mobile filed charges under an anti-riot law against Tia Deyon Pugh. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance via video conference Tuesday morning before a federal magistrate judge.
The formal charge, which a judge unsealed Tuesday, charges Pugh, 21, of Mobile, with obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder. It carries a maximum penalty of five years, although prison sentences in the federal system generally are more lenient under advisory guidelines.
The criminal complaint accuses Pugh and others of leaving the main protest route during a May 31 demonstration against police brutality in the wake of the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer.
She and the others congregated on Government and Water streets near the Interstate 10 on ramp and refused to follow police orders to disperse, according to the complaint.
During the ensuing chaos, the complaint alleges, Pugh smashed an occupied patrol car with a baseball bat she had brought to the protest.
The criminal complaint includes an affidavit from the Alabama Department of Transportation stating that police closed the on ramp and exit to I-10 “to keep the traveling public and pedestrians safe” during the protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.