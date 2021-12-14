MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- A Mobile woman is behind bars accused of stealing more than a dozen guns from a Mobile County home.

Detectives say Mary Jackson committed the crime because she needed bail money.

“It’s just shocking and you’re violated,” said Greg Thomas.

Thomas owns the 14 guns that were taken. They were stolen from his Grand Bay home last week. He says Jackson, the accused thief had stayed in his home and when he realized the guns were gone he told detectives his suspicions.

“I knew this person and at one time she was a very terrific person, wonderful person and would have never done this, but apparently that is no longer the case, but I’ve seen this before,” Thomas said.

Investigators say Jackson had 17 active felony warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card.

MCSO says Jackson confessed to taking the guns so that she could sell them and pay bail.

Captain Paul Burch says deputies worked hard to get the guns off the streets.

“We don’t want to see any guns out on the street, but some were rifles and such that fire multiple rounds,” Burch said. “We were glad to recover what we did as quickly as we did before it made it into the wrong hands.”

So far, deputies have recovered 13 of the 14 stolen guns.

MCSO says Jackson hid the guns in several places throughout the county, but they were recovered shortly after the theft.

Thomas is grateful for the quick work.

“The speed at which it took place and the efficiency Detective Thornton tracked this down, he is an expert at finding people and things that do not want to be found,” Thomas said.

Jail records show Jackson is set to be in court on Thursday to answer for the warrants and the burglary charge.