MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A federal jury in Mobile found a woman guilty of violating an anti-rioting statute.
Tia Push was arrested in May 2020 after she smashed the window of an unoccupied Mobile Police vehicle during a downtown protest.
Pugh faces a maximum of five years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be far less under advisory sentencing guidelines.
