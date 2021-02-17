MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.16, has claimed the life of a Mobile woman.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say 34-year-old Holly Duval was killed when the 2011 Toyota 4runner she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to officials, Duval was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Snow Road, four miles west of Mobile. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.