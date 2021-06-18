A two-vehicle crash on McCrary Road just outside Semmes Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a Mobile woman.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m.
ALEA says Courtney Moorer, 20, was fatally injured when the 2007 Honda Civic she was driving collided with the side of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Carson, 78, of Semmes.
The crash occurred approximately 15 feet from the Semmes city limit, in Mobile County.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
