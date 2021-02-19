MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile woman has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building in Washington.

An affidavit filed by the FBI indicates that investigators learned the identity of Kari Dawn Kelley from an interview with another defendant interviewed by agents in the Kansas City field office.

The affidavit includes photos, including one that authorities say shows Kelley in a crowd of protesters holding up a cell phone over here head. The agent wrote that investigators believe Kelley was recording the events to communicating via FaceTime with someone else.

The affidavit states that Kelley was in the Senate Wing of the Capitol at 2:56 p.m., dressed in a gray, hooded Adidas sweatshirt, according to security footage.

Kelley can be seen entering the building through an open window, according to the document.

Kelley waived an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Mobile on Thursday, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Bert Milling allowed her to remain free on the condition that she appear in Washington to answer charges of entering restricted building or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct, and parading and demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Kelley posted several photos and videos of the rally outside the Capitol on her Facebook page. Above one video, she wrote, “Getting pepper sprayed and having tear gas being thrown at us from the police was not what I was expecting....”