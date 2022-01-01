MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigation a single-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a Mobile woman Friday afternoon.

Troopers with ALEA said Monique Joyce Cleveland, 32, was fatally injured when the 2010 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Cleveland was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 10 near the 10-mile marker, about one mile east of Theodore in Mobile County, authorities said.