MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile woman pleaded guilty to charges connected with her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report by courthousenews.com.

The riot disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote count in the presidential election.

Kari Dawn Kelley, 40, was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building as well as disorderly conduct. She pleaded guilty to parading and to demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the report.

Kelley, who could face up to six months in prison, is set to be sentenced on March 17.

She was arrested in February.