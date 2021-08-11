MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Raven Stiles was not prepared to fend off an attack when she pulled into the Chevron gas station on Azalea Road to pick up some snacks Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old Mobile woman told FOX10 News that her plan was to go home and watch a movie. But as the single mother of two was walking toward the store at about 7:30 p.m. – with the sun still out – she said she felt a pair of arms wrap around her.

“Next thing I know, you know, I’m being wrestled and thrown to the ground,” she said. “That’s pretty – pretty crazy, scary.”

Police arrested Brandon Devonta Young, 28, of Mobile, the following day and charged him with third-degree robbery. On Wednesday, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby set Young’s bail at $10,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Surveillance video capturing the dramatic scene has gained widespread attention in Mobile. It shows the assailant throwing Stiles to the ground while trying to snatch the keys to her mother’s Toyota Camry. Stiles said the man tore off the lanyard but never got the keys.

“I’m just, you know, being bear-hugged, and trying to wrestle him,” she said. “He had both my arms, you know, so I really couldn’t do anything.”

Stiles said she struggled and fought back as well as she could.

“At one point, I did get my arm loose, and I was able to hit him in the face,” she told FOX10 News. “And that’s when he kind of grabbed my leg from behind, and just slammed me down on the ground and attempted to snatch the keys from me.”

Then Stiles did something that later put a scare into her mother – she walked back toward the Camry to confront the man. Stiles said she usually carries a knife in her wallet.

“I was definitely acting on instinct at first,” she said. “You know, I was definitely freaked out, scared. You know, I remember screaming, ‘Somebody help me, help me.’”

The victim’s mother, Lynn Stiles, told FOX10 News that watching her daughter on the surveillance video put her on edge.

“As a woman, I was like, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” she said. “As a mother, I was scared watching it.”

It turns out Stiles did not have the knife she normally carries. When she realized that and the fact that she still had the keys, she started slowly backing away, as the video shows. The perpetrator moved toward her but eventually left the area.

Stiles said she thinks he realized at that point that the convenience store was filled with witnesses.

Stiles said she the man was a total stranger.

“I don’t know him at all,” she said. “I had actually never seen him before that happened. So, it was definitely – I think that was the scariest part.”

Throughout the entire ordeal, Stiles said, the man never made any demands.

“The whole time, he was actually just completely silent, and it was weird,” she said. “No emotion; a blank stare the entire time. He didn’t even look angry.”

Court records show Young got a criminal history. He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in 2013. A judge sentenced him to three years’ probation but later revoked it and ordered him to prison for four months for failing to report to his probation officer and pay court-ordered fees.

Stiles said she did not realize it at the time because of the adrenaline, but she badly bruised her ankle during the altercation. She said she will probably have to miss more than a week of work at her server job at Waffle House. He mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her lost income.

Young’s arraignment has been set for Monday.