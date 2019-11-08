MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman wanted in a horse abandonment case was arrested a week after the animal was found tied to a tree in downtown Mobile and had to be euthanized because of its severe injuries, police said.
Yolanda Valencia Jones, 34, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday after turning herself in, according to jail records.
Records show she was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and was released on bail the same day.
Investigators with the Mobile Police Department said a truck was pulling a horse trailer late on the night of Thursday, Oct. 31, when the horse's legs broke through the floor and hit the road. Police said the driver of the truck eventually stopped and tied the horse to a tree in front of a home on St. Francis Street at Washington Avenue.
Police said the driver then drove off, abandoning the injured horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.