Locals joined protests across the nation on Saturday to demand continued access to abortion.
The 2021 Mobile Women’s March was held as lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
Organizer Mary Hickman said, "We want to see these bans taken down. We want to retain our right to safe and accessible abortions."
More than 600 marches were held in all 50 states.
