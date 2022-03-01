After weeks of parade floats, beads, and a lot of moon pies, Mardi Gras 2022 came to an end Tuesday night.

The good times rolling in Mardi Gras for the first time in two years.

Parade revelers say Fat Tuesday in Mobile was something you had to experience in person.

People traveled far and wide to make it to the original “Mother of Mystics."

Jesse Morales traveled all the way from Texas to experience it.

"To wrap it all up, being here with family, all the beads you can catch, they throw everything!" Morales said.

It was an event for the whole family to enjoy.

Everyone was happy to have Mardi Gras back after a two-year break due to COVID.

"It was, it was a good night we brought the babies out," Brandon Williams said who came out with his family. "The youngest one it's her first parade. She made it last year, so we enjoyed it."

Clean-up crews were out as soon as all the fun was over as life returns to normal in Mobile.

Mobile native and young parade attendee Allison summed it up in a few words...

"It was very chaotic but fun!" Allison said.