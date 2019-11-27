MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – With the holidays right around the corner, a local youth theatre company is bringing ‘Joy to the World’ with their telling of “Elf Jr. The Musical.”
You have seen the movie Elf, but December 4th through December 6th The PACT Theatre Company is bringing the movie to life on stage at The Steeple on St. Francis.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
For information on show times and tickets, click here.
