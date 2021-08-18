MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is one of the Gulf Coast's biggest mysteries.

Nearly 10 years later, we still do not know what happened to Brittney Wood.

The then 19-year-old, left behind a little girl who is now growing up without a mother.

“I don’t want to leave this world with her baby growing up trying to figure out who did it and where her mommy is,” said Chessie Wood, Brittney’s mom.

Chessie’s determination to get answers never wavering, but now a new docuseries set to be released this month is shining a whole new light on the case nearly a decade in.

“I hope it leads to new leads and helps me find my daughter after all these years,” she said.

The three-part documentary called “Monster in the Shadows” takes a fresh look at the disappearance of Brittney.

“This case just sort of jumps to the top,” said Thomas Leader, Director, Producer, and Editor of ‘Monster in the Shadows’.

Leader is the man behind the project. He sifted through thousands of possible stories to profile before landing on Brittney’s.

“It was filmed pretty much over three years and we do go on this journey and we do use ground penetrating radar on a concrete slab which Brittney’s mom Chessie has wanted searched,” he said.

In 2012, the then 19-year-old mother was last seen at her uncle’s house near Styx River. That same uncle, Donnie Holland killed himself just days later. Police believe he’s the prime suspect.

In the months after Brittney’s disappearance, nearly a dozen of Wood’s family members were arrested, some later prosecuted in Mobile and Baldwin counties as part of a child sex abuse ring.

“At the end you’re going to wonder who did it,” Chessie said. “It’s not going to be ‘oh Donnie did it’, cause that’s not the truth. We don’t know.”

The title of the docuseries “Monster in the Shadows” comes from a quote from a victim of the sex abuse case.

The series talks to many people involved working to uncover what happened.

“I hope that this documentary can maybe bring us closer to finding that truth,” Leader said.

In the time since Brittney vanished, there have been dozens of searches for her, but still nothing that points to exactly what happened.

“I promised her that I would not give up ever until I take my last breath and if this documentary is it which we’re praying it may be, we were willing to give it a shot,” Chessie said.

The docuseries hits the Peacock streaming platform next Thursday, August 26th.

Chessie says even though they have not found Brittney yet, she has started planning a funeral for the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.