Next month, Mobile's City Council will be reviewing M-P-D's use of body cams-and they want your input.
Antonio Moore, a citizen addressed the council on Tuesday, concerned about just which officers are currently wearing body cams. He was told by a Mobile Police sergeant that supervisory officers of his rank, or above do not wear body cams.
City Attorney Ricardo Woods responded to Moore's question by saying this is currently city policy, and officers with the rank of sergeant aren't actively patrolling, pulling people over. But Woods did say the city will be reviewing policy regarding their use. Council members announcing that meeting for July 9th at 4P, so more of the public can have their input.
