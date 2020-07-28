MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire Chief Mark Sealy announced Tuesday he's retiring after 29 years of service.
Sealy started his career as a fire medic in 1991. He moved up the ladder over the years and was named chief in 2017.
In a statement to all MFRD personnel, Chief Sealy wrote, “Never forget what you represent when you come to work. You represent hope, an ideal that feels forgotten in our world. You exist to help those in need. Our crews, engines, stations, and uniforms represent that hope every moment they are seen. We symbolize the hope that someone will be there when someone is in need of help. We can’t take that responsibility too lightly, and we can never forget why we exist. We must live up to that expectation and retain the trust of those we serve . . . I fully trust that the City administration will select a Chief that will continue to strive to improve the Department. I ask that you continue to dedicate yourselves to the mission of MFRD and to each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.