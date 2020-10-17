MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As "Market in the Park" returns to Cathedral Square, it comes with COVID changes -- masks required, no touching products until after purchase -- and other safety measures, like sanitzing hands as well as social distancing.
"The goal is to get local produce into the mouths of local citizens, specifically our seniors -- because it's a little harder for them to get so we've got a great opportunity here," explained Joanie Mallet, Special Events Coordinator & Market Manager.
And it's not just people -- some vendors are catering to.
"My mom saw it on Facebook and she saw the little thing for dogs and I just got a dog... So we came out to get her some treats... And just kinda hang out," said Mary Catherine Nichols.
After being delayed a week by Delta, vendors were ready to sell.
Nats: "the elderberry is the one that is good for you immune system and helps to keep you strong."
Vendors are ready to sell and talk up their products.
"I love it because everything here is homegrown, everything here is local, and everything here is usually organic. And I love to meet the people. It's awesome," said Dr. Dana Nettles, Dr. Nettles Natural Beauty.
Jena B's has a little bit of everything.
"We have pepper jell, all kinds of jams -- fruit jams, caramel, pickled peppers, okra," said Jessica McKay, Jena B's.
And because they're local -- they not only grew it, but they know the product.
"We get tons of questions about what's in everything -- how we do it, and it's good to be out," said McKay.
The fall weather -- had plenty of people out looking for fresh produce.
"I came out here to get greens but they don't have anymore. So I'm loading up on sweet potatoes," said Iris Green.
Mobile's Market in the Park is open every Saturday through November 21st.
