MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobilians are taking to the polls today to cast their ballots in their city's municipal runoff election.

The most talked about race involves the incumbent for the District 2 seat on the Mobile City Council, the late Levon Manzie, who died unexpectedly late last month.

Manzie's name is still on the ballot.

His opponent is former City Councilman William Carroll.

If Manzie wins, there will be a special election to fill that seat.

In for the District 1 seat, Cory Penn faces former judge Herman Thomas.

And in District 6, Scott Jones faces Josh Woods. Bess Rich, the incumbent, chose not to run for reelection.

Polls are open now and will close at 7 p.m.

FOX10 news will bring you the results as soon as the votes are counted.