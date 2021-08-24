MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's Election Day in Mobile as voters head to the polls to elect a mayor and all seven City Council seats.

Five candidates are running for mayor, including incumbent Sandy Stimpson, who's seeking a third term.

His challengers include Municipal Judge Karlos Finley, First District Councilman Fred Richardson, Gulf Coast Mental Health Coalition Co-chairman Michael Young and consultant Donavette Ely.

View or print a sample ballot here.

MAYOR'S RACE

Sandy Stimpson (Incumbent)

Has been Mayor since his election in 2013. Born in Mobile, Stimpson graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama in 1975. Stimpson has said he started his 40-year business career in his family’s lumber manufacturing business working his way up to Executive Vice-President. Among the many accomplishments cited by Stimpson during his tenure as Mobile’s mayor, is what he calls the reform of the city’s financial outlook by reducing debt and liabilities by more than $300 million while providing raises for city workers and the buying of new technology such as up-to-date fire trucks and new police body cameras. The mayor says he has ended stop and frisk policing in favor of a policy that, he says, targets criminals, not communities. The mayor’s stance on curbing violent crime is to propose $5.1 million in new strategies involving technology, community-based policing strategies and education. Stimpson has cited the creation of a downtown international airport, the development of the largest public waterfront on Mobile Bay at Brookley as well as on-going road resurfacing projects and the creation of new bike paths, walking trails and greenways as accomplishments since taking office.

Fred Richardson

Was a past vice-president of the Mobile City Council and has served as the representative for Mobile City Council District 1 for 24 years. Was the fifth of 12 children born in Conecuh County to, Richardson says, proud parents whose children all graduated from high school and/or received college degrees. In 1974, while working as a U.S. Postal Service manager for both the Loop and the Bel Air post offices, Richardson graduated with a B.A. in political science and history. Richardson says he was very active in NOW, the Neighborhood Organized Workers, a civil rights organization in the 60’s and 70’s in Mobile. Richardson is the author of several books and is the author of a play titled “The Birth of a Church.” The recipient of numerous awards due to his work on the Mobile City Council and for civil rights, Richardson received the John F. Kennedy Personal Courage Award from the Alabama Democratic Conference in 2015 and is a member of many social and civic organizations. On his website, Richardson credits his creation of the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie Drop in downtown Mobile as having a $5.4 million dollar positive economic impact. Richardson says, if elected, he will bridge the barrier that he says has come between the Mayor’s Office and the Mobile City Council. Richardson says he wants to bring back Bayfest to the Port City and, with the help of the Mobile City Council, to declare war on city blight, crime and disorder.

Karlos Finley

Has been a Mobile Municipal Court judge since 2015 and is also in private practice as an attorney for the firm of K. Fitzgerald Finley, P.C. Finley’s father was a pharmacist who opened the first African American chain of drug stores in the state of Alabama. The Finley family was prominent in the civil rights movement of the late '60s and early '70s in Mobile. After graduating from LeFlore High School, Finley enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal and a Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged. Finley was president of the 2008 Class of Leadership Mobile and is a member of the 2012 Class of Leadership Alabama. Currently, he is serving as president of the board of directors for the Friends of the African-American Heritage Trail. Finley has served on the boards of several community and non-profit agencies in the Mobile area. If elected, Finley has said, he wants to develop a dedicated Mental Health and Veteran’s Court, encourage and provide incentives to Mobile police officers to live in the communities they serve, and promote the building and maintenance of green spaces for recreation and a healthy environment. Finley believes in increasing the minimum wage and decriminalizing marijuana.

MOBILE CITY COUNCIL

District 1

PERRY BERENS – Raised in Montana, Idaho, and Minnesota. Moved to Mobile after Hurricane Katrina. Licensed home builder and remodel paint contractor. Wants to increase opportunities for entrepreneurs. Says his number one issue is infrastructure capital improvement projects and a newly designed city drainage plan.

TIMOTHY “TIM” HOLLIS – Born in Mobile, Hollie is a graduate of LeFlore High School and joined the Air Force, serving in Germany. Upon his return, worked as a volunteer for Leflore and is an employee of Cumulus Broadcasting. An advocate for civil rights, Hollis has worked on improving parks and youth programs, community policing, and the need to move City Council meetings to more convenient times for residents. Has received numerous awards for work in civil rights and the community.

CORY PENN – Ordained minister at the Right Way Christian Center and a community advocate, Penn currently serves as the director of the Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama, Kiwanis Branch.

HERMAN THOMAS – Former Mobile County Circuit Court judge. Since resigning his post, Thomas founded the Toulminville Crichton Community Foundation. He graduated from Florida State University and served as an assistant district attorney before becoming a district judge in 1990.

CHAMYNE FORTUNE THOMPSON – Is a facility supervisor for the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department and a member of the Mobile Area Association of Realtors. Has been involved in community and civic projects aimed at helping children and senior citizens. She is an advocate for economic development, public health and safety as well as affordable housing and homeownership.

JOHN WESTBROOK JR. – A pastor, Westbrook says he wants to create more family oriented neighborhoods by making the people’s voice heard, by providing more recreational and educational opportunities for youth, and investing in manpower and equipment for safer communities.

TONY-TONI WRIGHT – An award-winning basketball player in his youth, Wright is employed with the Gulf Distributing Company. A graduate of the University of Mobile, Wright mentors young people in the basketball programs of the Cottage Hill Warriors Varsity team. He has great concern about the environment of our youth who, he says, lack positive examples and what he says is the misuse of law enforcement in the community.

District 2

JASON CAFFEY - Caffey says his family has lived in District 2 for more than 100 years. He attended the University of Alabama and in 1995 was a first-round draft pick for the World Champion Chicago Bulls where he went on to win two additional titles with the team. Caffey spent nearly 10 years in the NBA playing for the Bulls, the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks. Caffey has owned multiple businesses in District 2, and runs a non-profit organization titled the Universal Youth Foundation. Caffey says he has reached out to young people and the Mobile Police Department in an effort to help the young make better life choices.

WILLIAM CARROLL - Is a native of Mobile Alabama and a former City Councilman for the City of Mobile. He’s a graduate of St. Mary Catholic School and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. He graduated from Florida A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architectural Construction Engineering. William also was a member of the FAMU Football team where he was a Three-time College Football All American and played in the 1993 Senior Bowl. Additionally, he is a member of the FAMU Football Hall of Fame. He is dedicated to service to his community by serving on numerous Boards of Directors and Committees in the City of Mobile. He also dedicates his time to the youth in our community by coaching football and basketball.

REGGIE HILL – Is the founder and executive director at “Success 4 the Future Charity Foundation.” The organization was established to assist at-risk adolescents, through behavior intervention and character development programs. Hill has studied at the Concordia Universities in Chicago and Portland, as well as at Alabama A&M University. Hill attended Murphy High School

LEVON MANZIE – (Incumbent) – President of the Mobile City Council. According to his website, Manzie is a fourth generation minister and is currently the assistant pastor of the St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church. Manzie was elected to the Mobile County School Board in 2008 where is served two terms as vice president and one term as president. Has been the elected representative for District 2 since 2013. Is a member of the 2006 Class of Leadership Mobile and is on the boards for a variety of non-profit, civic and community agencies.

KIMBERLY MCKEAND – Is a civil rights organizer and LGBTQ+ activist. She says she believes in political transparency and accountability and favors repairing overflooding drainage systems, and sees the need to install bus stop shelters for our public transportation riders. Currently, she serves as the secretary and District 2 appointee to the City of Mobile Human Relations Commission. As a civil rights organizer and LGBTQ+ activist, she gained national attention as the co-plaintiff in the landmark federal case Searcy vs. Strange, which legalized same-sex marriage in Alabama in 2015. McKeand serves as the director of digital outreach and communications for AIDS Alabama, a statewide nonprofit organization that is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people living with HIV. In May 2020, she was named by The Advocate magazine as a Champion of Pride for my LGBTQ+ advocacy in Alabama.

MARK MINNAERT – As a long-time resident of downtown Mobile, Minnaert believes it is time that the Historic Districts are represented by someone from the historic districts. Minnaert has over 20 years’ experience as a real estate appraiser and Realtor, and earned a bachelor of science degree in Finance and Economics from the University of South Alabama. Minnaert campaigns for infrastructure improvement in the downtown Mobile area to make sidewalks safer for the elderly, disabled and families. Minnaert is campaigning for improved crime preventative measures such as gunfire detection units. Making more streets well-lit, he says, will make the downtown area safer from car thieves and safe for runners, walkers and cyclists. He supports the blighted home programs that takes a decrepit structure and turns it into a livable and attractive single family house.

District 3

XAVIAIRE CARNRIKE - Carnrike writes on his Facebook page, “I’m just a 32-year-old from Alabama trying to start a political career. Not to be one of these older tired politicians but a citizen of this country that will actually do this country some good. Don’t want us to keep repeating history.”

C.J. SMALL – (Incumbent) - C. J. Small is the vice president of the Mobile City Council and is a native and resident of Mobile. He is 1997 graduate of John S. Shaw High School and is a member of the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church He has an degree from Gupton-Jones College in Atlanta in 2000 and a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources from Faulkner University in Montgomery in 2008. He is the owner of Small's Mortuary & Cremations Services, serving the Alabama Gulf Coast with locations in Mobile, Theodore and Fairhope. He is a member of the Alabama Funeral Director & Morticians Association where he is the District 1 Representative, a member of the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association, He serves on the Board of Directors for Mobile Civic Center, City of Mobile Citizen's Budget & Finance Advisory Committee and Oakdale Community Service Club. He is a member of the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile and a member of the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association where he was also King of the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association in 2008. He is the Chaplain of the MLK Adult Mardi Gras Association, a Partner in Education with the Mobile Public School System.

District 4

FRED RETTIG - Rettig is the owner of Rettig Auto Body and says he has been in business for more than 40 years. He says that over the years he has had a passion for the city and as a businessman and knows how difficult it can be for the common man to make ends meet and to live within their means. His campaign pledges to make District 4 safer from crime, protect quality of life and eliminate waste in government and fiscal responsibility. Rettig says it is time to take businessman’s approach to government.

BEN REYNOLDS - Reynolds is a graduate of Theodore High School with a bachelors of business administration degree from Faulkner University. He says he owns a small insurance claims business that specializes in flood adjusting through the National Flood Insurance Program. Reynolds says he wants to do his part to ensure his children choose Mobile as their home when they have the opportunity to do so.

District 5

TEX COPELAND – Copeland says his interest in politics began when his grandfather secured him a page job at the House of Representatives in Texas while a child. Copeland says the dedication to improving the Mobile Community by focusing on building on existing resources and creating more avenues to link underserved communities to those resources is a priority, along with a higher minimum wage, better road infrastructure, to more affordable housing options. Copeland has a background in social work.

JOEL DAVES (Incumbent) - Retired in 2013 in banking. In 2013 he was elected for the District 5 place on the Mobile City Council and was re-elected in 2017. Daves is a graduate of Sewanee, his law degree at Stetson University College of Law and graduated in banking at the Stoner Graduate School of Banking in Delaware. Very interested in the fine arts and the theater, Daves has been a board member on a variety of fine arts organizations throughout Alabama. As chairman for institutions such as United Way of Southwest Alabama and the Mobile Area Education Association and the Chamber of Commerce, Daves has helped raise millions of dollars for economic and workforce development activities.

WILECIA WRIGHT – According to her campaign announcement, Wright is an urban planner with a bachelors of science degree in urban planning from Alabama A&M University. Wright says she has years in working in municipal service. Wilecia is a longtime resident and native of Mobile and is a community volunteer including work with the Boys & Girls Club, and previously served as a lady in waiting on the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Court. Wright says her campaign platform includes support for maintaining and updating building and transportation infrastructure, as well as providing economic opportunities for the 5th District’s small businesses.

District 6

TONY DUGHAISH - A District 6 resident for 12 years​, Dughaish moved to Mobile in 2000 as an executive with the Mobile Marriott. Dughaish studied political science and business administration with the University of South Indiana. On his Facebook page, Dughaish speaks of the importance and need to support the police department and says that is something he will continue if elected.

SCOTT JONES – Has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mobile with a MBA in organizational leadership from Northcentral. Jones cites his extensive military experience as well as have been the regional supervisor for warehouses across four states dealing with sales, marketing as well as personal and resource management. Jones says he works on five aviation missile programs for PEO Missiles and Space dealing with the presidential budget. Jones cites his experience as an HOA president for the past two and a half years.

DERYL PENDELTON – is the pastor of the United Methodist Church. Currently, he is the owner/manager/CEO of Ararat Business Services. Pendleton says he studied at Oral Roberts University and has studied sociology at the University of Mobile. He attended Blount High School.

JOSH WOODS – is the executive director of The Grounds and EP at the Greater Gulf State Fair. Woods attended Faith Academy and studied at the Mitchell College of Business at the University of South Alabama. Woods says District 6’s neighborhoods and micro-communities are the heart and soul of what drives it. Woods says the issue of public safety is a team sport requiring leaders to provide the Public Safety division the tools they need and the support they require. Woods is a supporter of the continued growth of the University of South Alabama and the importance to the overall community in careers, education and as a service engine. Woods is an advocate for supporting small business and wants to ensure the cleanliness of the watersheds that ultimately leads to Mobile Bay.

District 7

ALAN J. BARNES - According to his website, Barnes says he is a fifth generation Mobilian and a 1974 graduate of John Shaw High School. During his school years and as a member of the Art Department, Barnes says he worked to create a high school mascot to represent the student body; changing the mascot from the Rebel to the Eagle. Barnes graduated from the Tuscaloosa Law Enforcement Agency where he served to 10 years before retiring. Because of his career as a law enforcement officer, Barnes cites his calling to help and serve others, and believes he “in his heart” that law enforcement officers are the “only community servants in continual touch with the communities they serve.” Barnes says that his mission is to work with the schools in his district to prevent bullying both physical and cyber. Barnes says it is the parents who have to take charge to protect their children, both physically and mentally, and to guide them in the “simple words of wisdom” on how to deal with life as a child.

GINA GREGORY – (Incumbent)– was elected to the Mobile City Council in 2005 and has been re-elected four times without opposition, according to the city of Mobile’s website. Under Mayor Mike Dow’s administration, Gregory was the public relations director, overseeing Mobile’s Special Events Department and other civic and international activities. After leaving the Dow administration, Gregory worked with the MDI Media Group and with Hargrove Engineers + Construction. Gregory is a graduate of Leadership Alabama and Leadership Mobile. Gregory is a graduate of the University of Florida. Some of the highlights of her achievements in District 7, she says, are the renovations at Hillsdale Recreation Center, Mobile Terrace improvements and that Langan Park is undergoing a renovation including picnic pavilions, updated public restrooms and the dredging of the Municipal lake. Gregory also cites infrastructure improvements on Zeigler Boulevard as well as landscape and drainage repairs.