MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – After one of the most bitter campaign seasons in memory, southwest Alabama residents reacted to Wednesday’s inauguration largely based on whether they voted for or against President Joe Biden.
“Joe Biden is gonna be a good president. He’s gonna be a good president,” said Bobbie Barker. “I can see it in his eyes, he’s gonna be a good president. He’s gonna do everything what he need to do and all the other stuff Donald Trump was doing. You know what I’m saying? Donald Trump was doing a bad thing for everybody; you know what I’m saying?”
A few benches down in Bienville Square, Patrick Barnes agreed with Barker on one point –Biden is going to govern much differently than the now-ex-president. He just differed about whether that’s a good thing.
“I’m not too happy about it,” he told FOX10 News. “Our country is in great trouble. … His values are not good. And what he’s promising is not good for this country.”
Traditionally, the first few months after a new president takes office offer a grace period where America at least tries to come together.
But that so-called honeymoon period has gotten shorter and shorter over the past several presidencies.
For Biden, it might be even tougher. His predecessor, Donald Trump, refused to concede he lost. And the country faces the specter of an impeachment trial for Trump even though he’s left office.
Barker said she hopes everyone gives the new administration a chance.
“Everybody needs to come together; you know what I’m saying? And stop all this foolishness,” she said.
Tim Jerger, a snowbird who votes in Nebraska, says he still is not convinced Joe Biden won the election fair and square.
“Well, unfortunately, I'm like a lot of the people that believe ... that the election wasn't legal, I don’t believe at all,” he said. “And it was stolen.”
Trump won 62 percent of the vote in Alabama, making it one of his strongest states. He also carried Mobile and Baldwin counties by healthy margins. But that doesn’t mean Biden is without supporters in southwest Alabama.
Denise Mason said she believes Biden will do a great job as president. Her biggest hope for the new administration?
“To stop all this violence and rioting, and all of this stuff that’s going down,” she said. “This is terrible. All these riots and things.”
Debbra Ola said she voted for Trump in 2016, thinking his business experience would be good for the country. And she said her finances improved to the best they had been in 10 years.
But the racial division sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota was a turning point. She suggested Trump’s response was inadequate.
“I’m disappointed in the fact that Trump did this, ’cause I was gonna vote for him,” she said. “And I didn’t vote at all, based on racism.”
In his inauguration speech, Biden called for unity. Barnes, the Trump voter, said unity has to be a two-way street.
“It certainly would be nice if it could, if it could happen,” he said. “It’s certainly been against Trump the entire time.”
