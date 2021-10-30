MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Halloween is one day away, and the city is taking all weekend to celebrate. This afternoon, thousands came out to Mobile's 'Mobtober Fest.'

This was a one-night Halloween celebration for families across Mobile, and it kicked off with a 5k Zombie run.

Kids who participated were more than ready to take off.

“We’re excited about beating everybody, winning!" said Cohen Taylor.

Kids of all ages were dressed in costumes from head to toe, jumping through bouncy houses, and playing games on the lawn.

"I’m having so much fun,” said Dedrick Moore. “My mom brought me to the park, so I could get some candy."

This is the first year the City of Mobile has put this event on, and they hope to continue it in years to come.