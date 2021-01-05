At about 2 a.m. today murder suspect Jeffrey Blackston Jr. was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit by Mobile County Sheriff's Office, the agency says.
Blackston, 26, of Wilmer, was transported to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Major Crimes investigators and provided a full and voluntary confession to the Sunday morning murder of Troy Barnhill at the victim’s residence on Moffett Road, MCSO says.
Blackston is being charged with murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
Blackston will have a bond hearing on Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.