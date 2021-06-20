Moffett Road reopens in Semmes following crash

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- All lanes on Moffett Road have reopened following a crash that knocked down power lines.
State Troopers said the wreck happened just west of the Schillinger Road intersection. Crews from Alabama Power were called in to repair the power pole and lines.
The eastbound lanes of Moffett Road between Oak Hill Drive and Schillinger Road were closed for several hours.
Troopers have not released details about any injuries from the wreck.
