MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Monday marks 24 years since Hurricane Danny approached the mouth of Mobile Bay and slowly made its way to landfall.

The legacy of Danny wasn't the wind, but historic amounts of rain. Several inches fell on Baldwin and Mobile counties and hundreds of homes were flooded.

Dauphin Island received the most rain and ended up with 37 inches of rain.

Danny was the only hurricane to make landfall during the 1997 Atlantic Hurricane Season.