FOX10 News is committed to letting entrepreneurs know about resources to better navigate the world of funding. There will be a free, day-long event going on in Mobile on Thursday, May 13th.

Jessica Wofford and Darrell Randle joined Shelby Myers to talk about "Money Fest".

Thursday, May 13, 2021 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM CST

Innovation Portal

358 St. Louis St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Gaining access to capital can be essential to many entrepreneurs as they are launching and growing their businesses. There are many options, but it’s not always clear what type of funding is appropriate or accessible. The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and Innovation Portal are bringing together experts and funding professionals to demystify the world of financing for startup, early-stage and small business ventures.

Money Fest focuses on all things capital, featuring breakout sessions about different types of funding, insights from founders sharing their funding stories, and access to the region’s experts. Leave with connections and understanding of different sources of funding, which sources are most appropriate for your business and goals, and how to best position your business when seeking funding.

To register for a session, just go to Money Fest (mobilechamber.com)