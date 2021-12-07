MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Monthly, a local non-profit spearheaded by a Spring Hill college graduate, is looking for feminine products to hand out to women that are homeless or struggling and is offering a unique way in which the public can help.
The non-profit is collecting donations during a yoga event at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center on Dec.18.
Participants can donate $10 or more plus some feminine products. Boxes for the donations will be set up at the event.
