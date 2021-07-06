More money is offered for information about the people who set fires at local Walmart stores.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers increased its reward to $10,000 for the arrests of the arsonists. Fires were set at the Walmarts on Beltline Road and Tillmans Corner in Mobile, and also Walmarts in Biloxi and Gulfport.

The FBI offered a $2,500 reward.

On May 28, Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the Walmart on Rangeline Road after a fire was set inside the store. It caused enough damage to keep the store closed for a week.

Just 24 hours earlier, fire crews were called to the Walmart on the Beltline after investigators say a man, who was seen walking out of the store on surveillance cameras, lit several small fires inside the store.

The fires in Biloxi and Gulfport were set on June 4.

The FBI said all the crimes are connected, but who is doing it and why is a big mystery.

Investigators released pictures of several people they want to speak to about the fires.

Lori Massey with the Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers said, "If someone feels like it could be this person, but they're really not sure, send the name to Crime Stoppers and let's let law enforcement determine if that's correct or not."

You can download the app P3 Tips to report any tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

The FBI told FOX10 News there is no update to the case.

Walmart sent this statement: "Our focus remains on the safety of our associates and customers. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials to resolve this as quickly as possible and are referring questions to them given the ongoing investigation."