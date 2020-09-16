MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, about 140,000 homes and businesses on the Alabama Gulf Coast are without power as Hurricane Sally bears down.
In Baldwin County, 91,854 locations without power. That nearly 90 percent of the 112,000 customers tracked by poweroutage.us.
In Mobile County, 47,293 customers are in the dark.
Power companies said crews will head out to make repairs as soon as conditions are safe enough for them to work.
Hurricane Sally is a Category 2 storm still spinning offshore near Gulf Shores. The hurricane is expected to make landfall within hours.
