MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 250,000 homes and businesses on the Alabama Gulf Coast are without power as Hurricane Sally continues to bear down.
In Baldwin County, 119,405 locations are without power. That's nearly 100 percent of the 127,585 customers tracked by poweroutage.us.
In Mobile County, 147,000 customers are in the dark which include all areas of Mobile County and areas north of Mobile in Atmore and Bay Minette.
Power companies said crews will head out to make repairs as soon as conditions are safe enough for them to work.
Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 storm, made landfall near Gulf Shores.
