MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A team from the Mobile County Sheriff’s office turning in their guns and patrol cars for an apron and spatula. They are serving up hot meals to first responders near New Orleans.

“Everyone has been grateful that we’re here, they’re going through some hard time right now,” said Deputy Josh Pounds with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Pounds and several others from Team Sheriff are in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. They are cooking three meals a day for first responders in that city, serving 75 to 125 people per meal.

“For some of these officers and first responders this is the only meals that they’re getting,” he said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office team has been on the ground since Thursday. They plan to be in that area for three more days until another crew of deputies relieves them. Everyone is a volunteer.

“It’s truly a blessing that we are able to be here and be able to help them,” Pounds said.

The call to serve has also reached the Daphne Search and Rescue Team. Tuesday morning they will be leaving with more than 300 gallons of gas. They are delivering it to Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue.

“The outreach he made us is we need fuel,” said Tony Dickey with Daphne Search and Rescue. “We handled the problem, we got the solution for them.”

The gas was donated by the City of Daphne.

It should last the Lousiana search and rescue team about a week as they continue their efforts after Ida.

“It’s a search and rescue brother in need, these guys are a very good, elite search and rescue team,” Dickey said.

Back in Ponchatoula, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office team continuing their efforts. They are serving up a variety of food from grits, to hot dogs, to chicken and gravy.

“A lot of southern cooking with a lot of southern hospitality,” Pounds said.

MCSO is taking food donations. You can drop it off at their headquarters on Royal Street.