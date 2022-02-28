MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Even though the Mardi Gras season is almost over, MPD is still cracking down on people parking along the parade routes.

This year alone, MPD has given out nearly 700 parking citations and towed 237 cars.

Last night, some learned the hard way.

"It's not there, I’m freaking out,” said Rick Sanchez. “Where's my car? It's not here. Where is it?"

Sanchez and his friends had to find a ride home the expensive way.

"We didn't have a ride back, so we had to Uber, and the Uber is really expensive,” said Ryan White.

When they got the car out of impound, it cost $250, which Sanchez said is money he didn’t have.

Many pay-to-park lots scattered across downtown, reaching upwards of $30.

At the impound, cars trickled in one by one, putting a damper on people's Mardi Gras fun.

The impound is located right under 1-10 off Monroe Street. It's open until 11 p.m., but cars left overnight will be moved to the MPD training academy.