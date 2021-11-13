Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- On Pillans Street in Mobile, one family woke up this morning to a nightmare.

Their house was in flames, originating from a back bedroom and spreading to the attic and another room.

Mobile-Fire Rescue arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding black smoke billowing from the windows and roof.

Two residents escaped, but unfortunately, one did not make it out alive, an 89-year-old man.

"Definitely a tragedy,” said Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue public information officer. “We don't want to see anyone lose their lives or their homes."

Crews extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, and fortunately, it did not engulf the house or spread to others.

At this time, fire investigators said the fire was accidental and non-electrical.

In the wake of the tragedy, Mobile Fire-Rescue said people should stay prepared in case the worst happens.

“Make sure you're aware and have a fire safety plan in your home,” said Millhouse. “In the event something happens your family, you should know exactly what to do."