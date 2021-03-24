MOBILE, CO. (WALA)- Charges upgraded for a mother in a 2018 case.

The Mobile County District Attorney's Office alleged Miranda Smith caused the death of her newborn.

Madison Davis, Mobile County Assistant District Attorney said, "The original charge was chemical endangerment of a child and the upgraded charges are chemical endangerment of a child which resulted in the death of that child."

Davis said the charge was upgraded based on new evidence in the case, but didn't say what that evidence was.

Court documents could shed some light. Smith's chemical endangerment arrest in 2018 said her baby girl died at the hospital just hours after birth and that both Smith and the newborn tested positive for amphetamine.

"We do believe that the drug use contributed to the death of the baby. Yes," said Davis.

Smith's attorney Jason Darley is fighting back against the new charge.

Darley said, "One of the doctors that performed the autopsy has since relocated and the state is saying that they've sought a separate doctor to look at this case. Ultimately, we have multiple doctors that said the child's death has nothing to do with what the allegations against Miss Smith are."

Smith is out on bond expected back in court next week.