Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- When chaos erupted in Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night, it left everyone scared for their lives, especially one mother.

17-year-old Christopher Dunn is a senior at Williamson High School and was attending the game with friends when shots rang out. Unfortunately, he and his best friend, 18-year-old Jakobe Morgan, were two of the five victims.

Dunn was shot once, and Morgan shot five times.

Dunn's mother's biggest question is how. How did this happen?

"To send him off to a football game, I didn't think this would happen to him,” said Brenda Rogers. “I don't understand where the security was. That is why I let him go because of the security."

Since Friday, Dunn has endured six hours of surgery: part of his colon removed, his appendix taken out, and suffered from a fractured spine.

Saturday, he was taken off the ventilator, but still has a long road ahead in the ICU at University Hospital.

"A good kid, and to have him suffer like this, I’m angry," said Rogers.

An arrest was made late last night in this investigation. 19-year-old Jai Scott was booked into Metro and charged with five counts of attempted murder.

It came just hours after investigators released a surveillance image. Police said they are still looking for the two other persons of interest in the photo.

It's the first high profile case for newly appointed Chief Paul Prine.

"This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated,” said Chief Prine. “As the new chief, I can assure you we will be very serious about it."

Meanwhile, Dunn’s mother said she is grateful at least one person has been taken off the streets.

"I am so thankful, and not just because of my son but because they won't be able to hurt someone else,” she said.

Morgan is still recovering at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Rogers said she appreciates the community for all the encouragement. She will be updating her son's progress on her Facebook.