Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Monday that he wants the mother of late city councilman Levon Manzie to finish out his term. And there will be a vote by council to confirm that decision.

Levon Manzie was laid to rest this weekend after passing away unexpectedly last week.

"It's my intention to honor Levon by doing what I believe what I would want him to do. And that is to put forward his mom and his confidant as the interim appointment to fill his seat," Mayor Stimpson said.

Councilman Manzie's name will still be on the ballot in next week's runoff election.

Jeanette Manzie was in her son's corner every step of the way during his campaign. Now, she wants to finish the job.

"I know how hard he worked to get that 48 percent that he got on election night. I just think that just being that close, we're going to work hard as a family to push him over the hill," Jeanette Manzie said.

His opponent William Carroll is still working on his campaign. He says the residents of Mobile deserve to have this process playout.

"My team and I have grieved for Councilman Manzie. I think the citizens of District 2 deserve to see the process completed on October 5th. We need to complete it on October 5th," Carroll said.

If approved by council, Jeanette Manzie would serve on council until October 30th. If Levon Manzie does win next week, there will be special election for the seat.