UPDATE: No bond was given to Tony Fowler, charged with manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old child, during a bond hearing Friday morning at Mobile Government Plaza. Authorities said no bond was set because Fowler was on probation for two charges in 2015 and had four new charges earlier this year in addition to the manslaughter and marijuana charge Thursday.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. -- Dynesha Harris, 29, the mother of the toddler who was fatally shot, has been released from Mobile County Metro Jail.
Jail records show she was released at 9:46 p.m. Thursday.
This was shortly after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The man who was with her, Tony Fowler, 25, is still in jail and also charged with manslaughter.
The 2-year-old boy, identified as Corey Davis, was shot around 8 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn on the Interstate 65 Service Road near Dauphin Street. Detectives believe the child found the loaded gun in the hotel room and accidentally shot himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.