MOBILE, Ala. --Dynesha Harris, 29, the mother of the toddler who had been shot, has been released from jail as of 9:46 P.M.
This was shortly after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The man that was with her, Tony Fowler, 25, is still in jail and also charged with manslaughter.
The two-year-old boy, identified as Corey Davis, was wounded around 8 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn near Dauphin Street and Interstate 65. Detectives believe the child found the loaded gun in the hotel room and accidentally shot himself.
