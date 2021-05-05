PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – The mother of a teenager who died in a shooting on Main Street here Wednesday expressed disbelief.

The shooting occurred sometime after 9 a.m. Police said they responded to a call at Truelight Baptist Church on West Main Street. They found a 14-year-old Vigor High School student with multiple gunshot wounds. Police would not identify the victim, Amanda Allen said his name was Daylen McBride.

“I was at work,” Allen said. “One of my friends called and said he’d been shot. So, I jumped on the intestate. … I still don’t believe it.”

Prichard Detective Marquis Parsons, the lead investigator in the case, said he was not sure if the shooting occurred at the church. But that’s where the body was.

“It’s still kind of really early in the investigation,” he said. “What we do know is that he left the house around about 9 o’clock this morning, and we got a call, I believe, at probably around 10:15 in reference to somebody being down in the parking lot here at Truelight Church on Main Street.”

Parsons said the victim’s age strikes a nerve.

“This is one of the cases where the citizens of Prichard are gonna have to pull together and we’re gonna have to work really hard and diligently to bring the people in involved to justice.,” he said. “I mean, he’s 14 years old.”

At one point while police were processing the scene, angry shouts could be heard down the street. Parsons attributed it to raw emotions.

“It’s a scene where a 14-year-old died,” Parsons said. “So of course, you have community that are upset. You know, they want answers that we just can’t provide them right now. So they’re in an emotional state, which, I mean, you have to understand.”

Parsons said police have identified people who might have information about the shooting and were in the process of lining up interviews. He said it was too early to speculate about a possible motive and urged anyone with information to call police at 251-452-2211. He said callers can remain anonymous.

“Just remember that this – this is one family today,” he said. “It could be your family tomorrow. Fourteen years old, he hadn’t even begun to scratch the temple of life yet.”