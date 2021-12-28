PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A Prichard woman is begging for someone to step forward to help solve her son's murder.

Lakasha Whittaker told FOX10 News that her son, 24-year-old Maurice Ladarius Simmons, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon along St. Stephens Road.

Whittaker said her son was meeting someone to sell them a phone when he was murdered in broad daylight.

She believes someone saw something and wants them to come forward with information.

Prichard Police said they have no suspects in the case and have not determined a clear motive.