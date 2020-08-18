A mother was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early this morning after being accused of leaving her child in a car while she was inside a nightclub.
The Prichard Police Department says 20-year-old Eva Rudolph turned herself in overnight.
She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.
Video showing a child alone in the back seat of a car sleeping was captured about 3 a.m. Saturday went viral online.
Prichard police say Rudolph is the mother of the child and was inside the Lotus nightclub when the video was shot.
It's not clear how long the child was in the car before the videos were recorded. The car was gone by the time police arrived.
Police say the video has been turned over to the Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Human Resources for further review.
Rudolph already made bail and is out of jail this morning.
