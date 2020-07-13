MOBILE, Ala. --On Friday, July 10, 2020 at approximately 6:21 a.m., Mobile police responded to Providence Hospital in reference to an injured female juvenile.
Through investigation, officers discovered that the mother told a 13-year-old male juvenile to drive her vehicle in the Mobile Terrace area and told her 13-year-old daughter to ride on the hood of the vehicle because it would be fun.
When the male juvenile went around a sharp turn, the daughter fell off the vehicle as it went into a wooded area. The daughter sustained serious injuries.
The mother, 44-year-old Zykeysha West, was arrested.
